Jo and John Rumble married on June 7, 1952 at Fishbourne Church, after meeting at the YMCA in North Pallant.

Both moved to the area during the war, with Jo ending up in Fishbourne after several near misses by bombing raids.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time of their marriage, Jo was 19 and working as a clerk for the newly-formed NHS, while John was 22 and nearing the end of his National Service in the RAF.

Jo and John with their telegraph from the Queen.

Their first house cost £1,850 which John said he remembers seeming a huge amount of money at the time.

The couple have two daughters, four grandchildren and one great grandchild who joined them to celebrate the milestone in their garden on June 11.

Jo said: “It was lovely to have everyone who matters here to celebrate with us.

“We could not celebrate John’s 90th in 2020 because of lockdown restrictions so this was extra special for us.”

See also: When the Queen visited Chichester in 1956 in pictures