Fishbourne Playing Fields Association to receive funding from the National Lottery

The Trustees of the Fishbourne Playing Field Association have expressed their delight at receiving the money from the National Lottery Community Fund for their Let’s All Plan project which will see the money put towards the purchase and installation of new equipment including a wheelchair-accessible roundabout and all-inclusive multi-activity games and a sensory area.

The first phase has involved clearing, fixing and extending the playground area at Blackboy Lane so that the wheelchair-accessible roundabout and kid’s trampoline can be installed, along with new wheelchair-accessible pathways around the site.

The next phase will see the creation of a dedicated sensory and scented area with boulders and plants for children to experience. The interactive area will have wheelchair-accessible ramps leading to various interactive game boards which will encourage social skills, collaborative play and tactical thinking.

Trustee Geoff Hand said: “While we hope the new play area will provide hours of fun there are two serious contributions it will make. First, it will help our schools to counter the difficulties that pupils have had during lockdown and the subsequent

Covid restrictions in making their usual development in social skills. An increase in exercise should also help to reduce the level of obesity which is at its highest level since records began.”

Anyone wishing to support the project can visit the Go Fund Me Appeal for the project which can be found at gofundme.com/f/fishbourne-community-play-park.