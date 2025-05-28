Five bedroom Georgian house in West Sussex is just 'moments' from the beach
Located on Cakehma Road, in West Wittering, the £2,350,000 property comprises five double bedrooms, two bathrooms and three receptions, including a dining room with a vaulted ceiling.
Listed online via Purple Bricks, the property also features some 0.3 acres of gardens, all within walking distance of both West Wittering Beach and Chichester Harbour.
Out front, a well-screened gravel driveway and detached garage offer plenty of parking space, while a detached home office gives leads out to a sunny veranda, allowing you to strike the perfect balance between business and leisure.
It’s a historic property, too, and stands out as one of just a few original period properties in the heart of the village itself – now restored throughout, with commendable attention to traditional features, modern convenience and a palpable sense of style.