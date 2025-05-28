Five bedroom Georgian house in West Sussex is just 'moments' from the beach

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th May 2025, 14:20 BST
The generous renovation marries traditional design with modern sensibilities.
This five bedroom, beautifully restored Georgian house is just ‘moments’ from the beach.

Located on Cakehma Road, in West Wittering, the £2,350,000 property comprises five double bedrooms, two bathrooms and three receptions, including a dining room with a vaulted ceiling.

Listed online via Purple Bricks, the property also features some 0.3 acres of gardens, all within walking distance of both West Wittering Beach and Chichester Harbour.

Out front, a well-screened gravel driveway and detached garage offer plenty of parking space, while a detached home office gives leads out to a sunny veranda, allowing you to strike the perfect balance between business and leisure.

One of five beautifully-appointed bedrooms.

It’s a historic property, too, and stands out as one of just a few original period properties in the heart of the village itself – now restored throughout, with commendable attention to traditional features, modern convenience and a palpable sense of style.

More information and images can be found on the Purple Bricks website.

