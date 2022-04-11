Five schools in Chichester district and Bognor Regis area with an outstanding Ofsted rating

Here are five schools all thought to be among the top schools in the country by inspectors.
1.
Bishop Luffa School in Chichester was last inspected in 2008 and became an academy in 2013 . The last Ofsted report said: "The outstanding curriculum confirms the school's resolve to secure the best learning and enrichment opportunities for its pupils."
2.
Chichester College Group was last inspected in 2020 when inspectors said learners 'value the active role they take in working with leaders and staff to create an inclusive and vibrant community'.
3.
Midhurst Rother College was last inspected in 2013. Inspectors said: "An excellent curriculum and promotion of students’ spiritual, moral social and cultural development mean that their interests and aspirations are met."
4.
St Anthony's School in Chichester, was last inspected in 2016 when inspectors said: "The leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection. A winning combination of deep knowledge of each pupil, outstanding teaching and assessment and a constant drive for improvement has assured the school’s continued success and pupils’ excellent progress." Photo: Google Streetview