A five star Eastbourne hotel has launched its very own new gin at an official launch party.

The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne launched its own ‘Grand Gin’ on Thursday, May 11 where special guests were invited to try the gin and take a ‘journey through the senses.

The gin is a new creation by the hotel in partnership with Hawkridge Distillery.

The hotel described the new botanical drink as a ‘wonderfully smooth dry gin made with locally sourced botanicals including wild gorse, honey and samphire.’

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “The Grand Gin has a unique flavour profile that uses locally sourced botanicals including honey, wild gorse, and samphire, that are handpicked from the coastline just a stone’s throw from the hotel. Meticulously crafted using a Victorian method of creating a gin that involves a three-stage process; botanical tea, infusion basket and mash, resulting in an incredibly smooth taste.

"Working with Hawkridge Distillers, we desired to create a wonderfully smooth London Dry Gin, infused with an array of locally foraged botanicals. We discovered that heady floral notes give way to a classic juniper heart, with a hint of coconut that comes from local wild gorse. Finished with a late caramel note that comes from honey.”

The hotel also has major plans for a new signature cocktail with the new gin for guests to enjoy.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hotel continued: “We will soon be announcing a new signature gin cocktail for all our guests to enjoy at the hotel. In addition, our Executive Chef will be infusing our Gin into our menus. Expect to see some delectable dishes like ‘Grand Gin cured Sea Trout’ and ‘Grand Gin and Tonic Lemon Tart’ which will tantalize tastebuds.

“As Winston Churchill famously said; “the gin and tonic has saved more Englishmen’s lives than all the doctors in the Empire”.