Five-star Eastbourne hotel to commemorate 150 year anniversary with programme of events

The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne is set to commemorate 150 years in the town with a special programme of events.

The hotel was built in 1875 by William Earp as a private residence for himself and his family – including his 13 children.

The family eventually decided to move from the magnificent home and felt it should be used as a hotel. However, the Duke of Devonshire, who owned the land, refused.

Mr Earp took his case to court and won – and The Grand was sold with permission to use it as a hotel.

The hotel is well known for its association with music and is where Claude Debussy corrected the proofs of La Mer between July and August 1905 in Suite 200, which is now known as the Debussy Suite.

The Grand Hotel Orchestra broadcast palm court music live on the BBC from the Great Hall every Sunday night from 1925 to 1939 on the programme ‘Grand Hotel’ and during the Second World War, Eastbourne faced air raids forcing the the hotel to eventually close down and became a military headquarters.

The hotel was then taken over by the De Vere Hotel Group in 1965 and then by Elite Hotels in 1998 when a complete refurbishment took place.

To mark the 150th anniversary, The Grand Hotel will be releasing 150 bedrooms at a special rate every three months.

From November 21 to 24, the hotel will also be hosting a festival commemorating the lives and histories of its guests to have stayed or performed there.

The programme, narrated by favourite TV personalities Kevin Whately and Madelaine Newton, has been created by Artistic Directors Stephannie Williams and Christopher Morley, who have promoted successful musical events at the Grand Hotel and Ashdown Park in recent years.

Set against a backcloth from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, performers will evoke stars such as Enrico Caruso, Dame Nellie Melba, John McCormack, Anna Pavlova, Paul Robeson, George Robey, Charlie Chaplin, Sir Edward Elgar and many others.

Future events commemorating the anniversary include She Dines: 150 Years of The Grand Ladies Lunch which will take place. on April 28.

A special celebratory 150 Years themed afternoon tea will be also available between February and December.