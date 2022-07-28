Five West Sussex care homes win regional awards

Winners of the West Sussex Regional Star Awards

Staff came together at North Hall for Shaw healthcare’s ‘West Sussex Regional Star Awards’, to honour those that have been a shining light for care home residents, visitors and colleagues.

The eleven winners are based across five different care facilities – Forest View in Burgess Hill, Deerswood Lodge in Crawley, Croft Meadow in Steyning, The Martlets in East Preston, and Elizabeth House in Bognor Regis.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were five winners of the ‘Resident/Relative Award’, one of which was Richard Shepherd, a resident at The Martlets.

Martlets homes manager, Jess Geall, picked up the ‘Outstanding Manager Contribution Award’.

Winnie Clark, team leader on the Dementia Unit at Croft Meadow, was honoured with the ‘Shining Star Award’.

The winners will now go through a selection process, with some going through as finalists at the National Shaw Star Awards in November.

The awards were presented by Shaw healthcare’s regional director, Martin Vanhinsbergh and operations managers, Clare Gibson and Molly Maenzanise.

Mr Vanhinsbergh said: “It was brilliant to celebrate the exceptional achievements of our dedicated staff members across Shaw’s care facilities in West Sussex. They are a credit to all care home workers around the country, and it’s a privilege to have them in our Shaw family.”