Flags fly in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton parks as awards celebrated

The flags were raised in Brookfield Park, Mewsbrook Park, and Norfolk Gardens in Littlehampton, as well as the Old Rectory Gardens in Felpham, Marine Park Gardens in Aldwick and Hotham Park in Bognor Regis.

Arun District Council leader Shaun Gunner (con), Cllr Alison Cooper (con), and Cllr David Chase (con), joined members of the council greenspace team, gardeners from council contractors Tivoli Limited and a dedicated team of volunteers to celebrate the culmination of all their hard work.

The Green Flag award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. It recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting a benchmark standard for outdoor recreational spaces both in the UK and all over the world.

Brookfield Park

flying the flag in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis

Celebrating in Mewsbrook Park

Raising the flag in Norfolk Gardens