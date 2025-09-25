The St Leonards flat will be auctioned with a guide price of £36,000 - if a bidder snapped it up at this price it would be less than the cost of some beach huts currently on sale in nearby Bexhill.

It is being sold by Auction House London.

A spokesperson said: "28 Marine Court, St Leonards-on-Sea is going under Auction House London’s hammer with a surprisingly low guide price."

They added: "Priced well below many comparable coastal properties - it’s a rare opportunity for someone wanting the lifestyle without the premium cost."

Other properties currently on the market in the same price range from a variety of sellers include a beach hut in Glyne Gap, Bexhill On Sea, for £37,500, and another for £39,000 in Devonshire Square, Bexhill.

In Mercatoria, St Leonards, £36,000 will buy you 'a rare opportunity to acquire a single garage in sought after central St Leonards location with parking space.'

Offers over £30,000 are requested for a beach hut in Cinque Ports Way, St Leonards.

Marine Court is a Grade II listed Art Deco apartment block which was built between 1936 and 1938 and is modelled on the Cunard ocean liner Queen Mary. It is 14 stories high and at the time of its opening was the tallest residential building in Britain.

28 Marine Court, St Leonards-on-Sea.

Marine Court, St Leonards-on-Sea.

28 Marine Court, St Leonards-on-Sea.