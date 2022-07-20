Flavour Indian restaurant in Burgess Hill raises more than £1,000 for Bangladesh flood victims

Owner Mustak Miah said the charity night was held on Wednesday, July 13, for a town called Sylhet where he originally comes from.

Mustak said: “Thousands of poor people’s homes have been wiped out by this devastating flood.

“Many people lost their lives and those who survived are in desperate need of shelter, food and fresh water.”

Flavour owner Mustak Miah in Burgess Hill

Mustak said there was a great turnout last Wednesday and thanked all of his customers and colleagues for supporting the evening event.

He said: “Many came after the event day and donated for this great cause.

“Some people just came in and donated and those who ordered a takeaway donated online. It was great community support, thank you.”

Mustak, who is also a Burgess Hill town councillor for the Dunstall ward, said: “I will be sending this money to a dedicated team of people and have it distributed fairly amongst the affected people.

“The donations received will be distributed to 70 plus poor families at 2,000 taka per family and that will help them live comfortably for two weeks with all the regular necessities.

“Some may even use the funds to repair their homes which the devastated flood damaged.”

Mustak also thanked Sussex Bangladeshi Caterers Association for taking the initiative to do this fundraising event around Sussex.

Flavour Indian Restaurant can be found at 2 Keymer Road in Burgess Hill.