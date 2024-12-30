Fleets of sewage tankers seen on Manhood Peninsula as Southern Water tackles burst pipe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fleet of tankers is working ‘around the clock’ to repair a burst sewer in Almodington, near Chichester today (December)

“Our teams are tackling a burst sewer at Almodington in West Sussex,” a Southern Water spokesperson said.

"Currently a fleet of tankers are working around-the-clock to help reduce the impact of the burst. We're sorry for the disruption this is causing residents and businesses in the village.”

There is no timeline for the repair at this early stage, but the water company is looking to issue an update later today or early tomorrow (December 31).