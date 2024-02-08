Flood alert issued for Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes as water level rises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The MET office issued the warnings earlier today, after 15mm of rain was recorded at Westergate this morning, with another 15mm of rain expected by 11pm tonight.

A spokesperson has warned that flooding could affect a small number of riverside properties in Marshall Close, Barnham Road, and along Lake Lane in Barnham by 7pm. From 9pm, they added, flooding could affect fields near Shripney lane, parts of the Tesco car park and caravans at Riverside Caravan Centre on Shripney Road.

It’s hoped that the Barnham Rife will start to fall by 4am tomorrow morning, and the Aldingbourne Rife will go down later that day, at 5pm, although showers could keep the water level high. Although river levels are expected to return to normal on Saturday, in Barnham, the MET office said Barnham could be affected until March.

Flooding on the A29 last year. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.