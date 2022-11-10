Edit Account-Sign Out
Flood-hit Chichester road remains shut two days on

A road in Chichester which flooded two days ago remains shut today,.

By Joe Stack
60 minutes ago
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 2:55pm

Stane Street, which runs through Westhampnett, was closed on Tuesday due to flooding after heavy rain battered the area. Photos from the scene showed engineers from Southern Water and a water drainage company at the scene while they worked to clear the flooding.

Traffic appears to by flowing smoothly around the area.

Southern Water has been approached for further information.

Engineers at the scene on Tuesday. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Have you been affected by the closure? Get in touch: [email protected]

