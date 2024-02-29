The news comes following heavy rain and a section of the A259 in Bexhill Road suffering several incidents of flooding this week.

The warning could last until next week.

It has been issued by the Environment Agency.

The warning says: “River levels in Bulverhythe are still very high, but are now slowly falling. Flooding will continue to affect properties on Bexhill Road close to the Combe Haven river, gardens on Bulverhythe Road, and riverside areas of Combe Haven Holiday Park.

“Each midday and midnight, the incoming tide will cause the water level in Bulverhythe to rise by approximately 20cm. But each peak water level a little lower than the last.

“However, river levels will not fall far in Bulverhythe and bands of rain Thursday and Friday, and showers Saturday, will cause river levels to rise higher again. Possibly as high as Monday. Flood impacts could remain in Bulverhythe until next week.”

The A259 in Bexhill Road between Filsham Road and Harley Shute Road has flooded several times since Monday (February 26).

The road had to be closed to traffic, with bus routes diverted.

Southern Water said its teams attended the scene on Tuesday and revealed that the stream in the area had burst its banks, causing extensive flooding of the road.

On Monday, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) was at the scene with firefighters helping motorists who had become trapped in the flood water.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.49pm on February 26 to a person stuck in a vehicle in water on Bexhill Road, Hastings. Crews from Bexhill and Seaford were in attendance.

“One vehicle and one occupant were moved to a place of safety. Crews also assisted with diverting traffic. There were no reports of any casualties.”

The flooding also affected community arts group, W.Ave Arts, which has premises in Bexhill Road.

