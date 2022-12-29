The Environment Agency announced at 11am today (Thursday, December 29) that flooding is expected on the western river Rother.
Residents have been urged to take steps to protect properties at risk of flooding.
A statement published on the Environment Agency’s website reads: “The Environment Agency has issued a Flood warning for Fittleworth on the Western Rother: Flooding is expected - act now
“Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have. The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels.”
A map, provided by insurance company Flood Assist, shows the area expected to be affected by the flooding.