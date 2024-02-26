Flood warning issued for parts of Bersted as Aldingbourne Rife on the rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warning, which was issued by West Sussex County Council earlier today, claims 20mm of rainwater was recorded at Westergate this morning, and double the monthly average rain has already fallen so far this month. The warning goes on to say that flood water is likely to effect properties on Durban Road, in Bersted, from 8am onwards this morning.

Flooding is also likely to effect fields near Shripney Lane and the A259, as well as the Shripney Lane Tescos car park, and land and caravans at Riverside Centre.

