Flood warning issued for parts of Bersted as Aldingbourne Rife on the rise
and live on Freeview channel 276
The warning, which was issued by West Sussex County Council earlier today, claims 20mm of rainwater was recorded at Westergate this morning, and double the monthly average rain has already fallen so far this month. The warning goes on to say that flood water is likely to effect properties on Durban Road, in Bersted, from 8am onwards this morning.
Flooding is also likely to effect fields near Shripney Lane and the A259, as well as the Shripney Lane Tescos car park, and land and caravans at Riverside Centre.
Experts say scattered showers are expected early this afternoon, as well as tomorrow and Wednesday. The Rife should start to fall by 8pm tonight, but surrounding areas could be effected for several weeks and the river might not return to normal levels until April, although they are expected to remain lower than in January.