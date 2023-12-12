Flood warning issued for River Lavant as heavy rains hammer Chichester area

A flood warning was issued for the River Lavant today (December 12) as heavy rains continue to hammer the Chichester area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warning was issued at 8.43am this morning and officers at the MET have warned that the River is high after a wet Autumn, meaning it is likely to rise by a maximum of 15cm today.

This means minor, localised flooding will continue to affect fields, gardens and roads including at Sheepwash Lane, Pook Lane and the Green In East Lavant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although heavy rains continue, the floods are not expected to hit Chichester City Centre, and the harsh weather is expected to taper off tomorrow, with “weak weather fronts” leading to “minimal" drizzle on Wednesday and Thursday and dry weather for the rest of the weekend into the start of next week, the MET Office has said.