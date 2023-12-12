Flood warning issued for River Lavant as heavy rains hammer Chichester area
The warning was issued at 8.43am this morning and officers at the MET have warned that the River is high after a wet Autumn, meaning it is likely to rise by a maximum of 15cm today.
This means minor, localised flooding will continue to affect fields, gardens and roads including at Sheepwash Lane, Pook Lane and the Green In East Lavant.
Although heavy rains continue, the floods are not expected to hit Chichester City Centre, and the harsh weather is expected to taper off tomorrow, with “weak weather fronts” leading to “minimal" drizzle on Wednesday and Thursday and dry weather for the rest of the weekend into the start of next week, the MET Office has said.
Officials have warned, however, that river levels could continue to rise a small amount until the end of the week as groundwater levels continue to rise.