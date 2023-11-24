Flood warnings reissued for Barnham and Aldingbourne Rife
The flood alert comes as minor flooding continues to affect parts of Shripney Road, including the Rowan Caravan Park, the Tesco’s Superstore Car Park, and the Riverside Caravan Park.
A spokesperson for the MET made clear, as part of the warning, that although both The Barnham Rife and The Aldingbourne Rife are slowly falling, they remain high and, although dry, there is low confidence on rainfall totals.
Water levels are expected to remain higher than normal for some time and might rise again on Monday, when more rain is expected. The Aldingbourne Rife is not expected to return to normal until December.
Some roads are expected to be impacted by flooding until then, so motorists have been advised to avoid driving through vulnerable routes, including Shripney Lane, if possible.
"We are running our pumps at Felpham and keeping grilles clear to help reduce the risk of flooding,” a spokesperson said.