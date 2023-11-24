Flood warnings were once again issued for the Barnham and Aldingbourne Rifes today (November 24).

The flood alert comes as minor flooding continues to affect parts of Shripney Road, including the Rowan Caravan Park, the Tesco’s Superstore Car Park, and the Riverside Caravan Park.

A spokesperson for the MET made clear, as part of the warning, that although both The Barnham Rife and The Aldingbourne Rife are slowly falling, they remain high and, although dry, there is low confidence on rainfall totals.

Water levels are expected to remain higher than normal for some time and might rise again on Monday, when more rain is expected. The Aldingbourne Rife is not expected to return to normal until December.

BOGNOR BYPASS FLOODING AFTER HEAVY RAIN 13-11-23. Eddie Mitchell.

Some roads are expected to be impacted by flooding until then, so motorists have been advised to avoid driving through vulnerable routes, including Shripney Lane, if possible.