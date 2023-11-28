Floral gifts made for young families in Eastbourne following donation by charity

Families in Eastbourne can look forward to a brighter Christmas, following a donation by a Sussex charity

The YMCA’s McKendrick House in the town will be adorned with beautiful hanging baskets thanks to the generosity of The Budding Foundation.

The charity’s founder, Clive Gravett, handed over hanging baskets and rich compost, to Sam Hart from the YMCA who run the transitional home.