BREAKING

Floral gifts made for young families in Eastbourne following donation by charity

Families in Eastbourne can look forward to a brighter Christmas, following a donation by a Sussex charity
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The YMCA’s McKendrick House in the town will be adorned with beautiful hanging baskets thanks to the generosity of The Budding Foundation.

The charity’s founder, Clive Gravett, handed over hanging baskets and rich compost, to Sam Hart from the YMCA who run the transitional home.

Clive said: “We do hope everyone at the property enjoys the plantings and are pleased to have been able to help out in this small way.”

Related topics:SussexYMCA