Flotilla of lifeboats will tour the South Coast to commemorate the RNLI's 200th anniversary

A flotilla of RNLI vessels is set to tour the South Coast next weekend as part of the organisation’s 200th anniversary.

Assembling at 10.45am in Fishery Creek, near Hayling Island on Sunday, May 26 the flotilla – which will include vessels from Selsey RNLI, the Portsmouth RNLI and the Hayling Island station – will set off at 11am towards West Pole, before heading east along the Witterings towards Selsey.

From there, the fleet will turn right at Bognor and head back west towards the Isle of Wight. Once it passes Bembridge, it will head towards Portsmouth and travel East along Southsea, before reaching the Hayline shoreline, where it will disperse.

The full circuit should take three hours, and the vessels will be travelling at a rate of approximately 12 knots. Nearby vessels from Chichester Harbour and Langstone Harbour are also welcome to join the procession, according to the RNLI.

The procession will set off next weekend. Photo: RNLI.

"The Flotilla of boats will be an awesome sight and will serve as a reminder of the dedication of all the volunteers who have saved 144,277 lives at sea during the last 200 years…. And still counting,” a spokesperson said.