Flotilla of lifeboats will tour the South Coast to commemorate the RNLI's 200th anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Assembling at 10.45am in Fishery Creek, near Hayling Island on Sunday, May 26 the flotilla – which will include vessels from Selsey RNLI, the Portsmouth RNLI and the Hayling Island station – will set off at 11am towards West Pole, before heading east along the Witterings towards Selsey.
From there, the fleet will turn right at Bognor and head back west towards the Isle of Wight. Once it passes Bembridge, it will head towards Portsmouth and travel East along Southsea, before reaching the Hayline shoreline, where it will disperse.
The full circuit should take three hours, and the vessels will be travelling at a rate of approximately 12 knots. Nearby vessels from Chichester Harbour and Langstone Harbour are also welcome to join the procession, according to the RNLI.
"The Flotilla of boats will be an awesome sight and will serve as a reminder of the dedication of all the volunteers who have saved 144,277 lives at sea during the last 200 years…. And still counting,” a spokesperson said.
"Bacon rolls, tea and coffee and RNLI 200 souvenirs will be available at Hayling Island Lifeboat station from 10 am, for those who would like to watch the start from the shore. It will be an occasion not to be missed - we look forward to seeing you there!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.