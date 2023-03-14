The world-famous locomotive the Flying Scotsman is set to return to the Bluebell Railway this summer.

The Bluebell Railway announced this week that the train will be running non-stop return services between Sheffield Park and East Grinstead for seven days from August 23-29.

It was originally scheduled to be at the attraction in August last year and now the railway and the National Railway Museum (NRM), have said that the 2023 visit has been extended. Visitors will also be able to see the locomotive on static display at Sheffield Park from August 30 to September 3.

Bluebell Railway chairman Paul Churchman said: “After a lot of work on the part of The Bluebell Railway, and the locomotive’s caretakers, The NRM we are thrilled to confirm the world-famous Flying Scotsman is to visit us once again, notably in its centenary year.”

Flying Scotsman locomotive at Nene Valley Railway. Photo: David Lowndes

All tickets, which are now on sale at www.bluebell-railway.com, must be pre-booked. Tickets for footplate viewings will be available to book online.

Flying Scotsman last visited the Bluebell Railway in 2017. This year the locomotive will be running on regular services and special dining trains. The Bluebell Railway has called for extra volunteers across the railway in many different roles and departments to cover the expected increase in visitor numbers.

A Bluebell Railway spokesperson said: “Flying Scotsman was the first locomotive of the newly formed London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) and entered service in February 1923. The locomotive (previously numbered 1472) was renumbered 4472 in 1924 and given the name ‘Flying Scotsman’ after the daily 10am London to Edinburgh rail service. It was numbered No. 60103 after British Railways was formed and rail travel was nationalised in 1948. The locomotive would be withdrawn from BR service in 1963, before being saved by Alan Pegler and embarking on its new life in preservation.

Flying Scotsman on the Bluebell Railway in 2017. Photo: Matthew Toms

“The locomotive underwent an overhaul in April 2022, prior to the locomotive’s centenary celebrations in 2023. As part of the overhaul, Riley & Son (E) Ltd restored the locomotive to the same standard as the last overhaul in 2016, with work focusing on the boiler and the required retube and recertification. There will not be any changes to the locomotive’s livery, numbering, or chimney configuration.”