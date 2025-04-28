Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex’s chief fire officer has left the county’s rescue service with a ‘heavy heart’.

Sabrina Cohen-Hatton has been appointed as the new chief fire officer of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service – becoming the first female to take up the role in the county.

She will start her new role later this year following a handover period with current chief fire officer, Neil Odin.

Sabrina’s departure from West Sussex after comes after she was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours last year for her commitment to the fire and rescue service. She was also awarded the King’s Fire Service Medal for distinguished service and gallantry in the 2023 Birthday Honours.

Sabrina Cohen-Hatton has been appointed as the new chief fire officer of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service – becoming the first female to take up the role in the county. Photo: Ian Smithers

Sabrina said: “I am incredibly proud of the time that I spent at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, where I was equally as privileged to work with some incredible people as we worked together to deliver the service’s improvement plan.

"It is with a heavy heart that I leave the service, but know that I am leaving the service in safe hands and I take with me many fond memories and friendships.”

Sabrina previously held senior fire service roles with London Fire Brigade and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service prior to joining West Sussex in 2019.

Speaking about her latest appointment, Sabrina said: “I am truly honoured to have been appointed to lead Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and am incredibly excited to begin this new role to ensure that the service continues to deliver for the residents of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

“I would like to formally put on record my thanks to the service’s current chief fire officer, Neil Odin, who I have been privileged to work alongside for many years.

"I know that his time leading the service will leave a lasting legacy that I will work with to ensure that residents in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are kept safe from the risk of fire and emergencies.

“I am very much looking forward to working with all colleagues at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service to uphold all of the fantastic work that all of its teams deliver each and every day to keep the residents living and working in its communities safe.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire authority chairman, Rhydian Vaughan MBE, said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Sabrina as our new chief fire officer for Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

“The role of chief fire officer is one of huge responsibility, and following our rigorous recruitment process, I am certain Sabrina is the right person to lead us forward.

“I am very much looking forward to welcoming Sabrina when she formally joins us later this year. As a fire authority we look forward to working with her and to support her in being at the helm of this incredible organisation.”

Sabrina joined South Wales Fire and Rescue at 18-years-old in 2001 after experiencing homelessness from the age of 15.

“Selling the Big Issue, she developed a curiosity to serve in the fire service in the hope of being able to help people when they needed it most,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said.

"As well as being an ambassador for The Big Issue, she is also an advocate of Prince William’s Homewards foundation, and during her time at South Wales, led a partnership of uniformed youth groups of which HRH King Charles (then The Prince of Wales) was patron.

“In her time working in the fire sector, Sabrina has completed numerous secondments, including to the Welsh Government, HMICFRS, interim deputy chief fire officer in Surrey and currently serves as the NFCC’s improvement chair and national lead for working dogs.”

Alongside serving, Sabrina has studied psychology at both the Open University and Cardiff University, completing a PhD in Behavioural Neuroscience, and has since been awarded numerous honorary doctorates.

As well being a published author, her research into the decision-making of incident commanders has received many academic accolades and influenced policy change across the world.

In 2015 Sabrina was appointed as a Deputy Assistant Commissioner in London Fire Brigade, where she was a commander in the response to several significant incidents, including the Westminster Bridge and Finsbury Park terror attacks, and in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Following a 34-year career in the fire service, Neil Odin is due to retire after more than seven years in the top job.

Neil said: “As well as her commendable and notable professional successes over more than two decades, I have also had the privilege of working with Sabrina for many years.

“Embodying our Service Values, Sabrina will bring a fresh outlook, strong leadership skills, and invaluable experience, ensuring the Service continues to adapt, improve and thrive.

“I know that she will find Hampshire and Isle of Wight a great place to work, and receive a warm welcome from the staff, partners and communities.”