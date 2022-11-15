Excitement levels were through the roof at Barchester’s Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell as staff and residents celebrated their 30th anniversary.

Parent company, Barchester Healthcare, which runs Westergate House, started out in 1992 with just one care home, Moreton Hill, in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire.

Fast forward 30 years and Barchester is now the second largest care home company in the UK with 250 care homes and private hospitals all over the country.

To celebrate, Westergate House threw open its doors on Saturday for a fantastic open day and everyone was invited.

The day had a 90s theme and there was live entertainment from Mitchell Armstrong and Leo May, and delicious fayre from head chef Chris and his kitchen team for everyone to enjoy.

Paul Middleton-Russell, general manager at Westergate House care home, said: “It is wonderful to be part of such a fantastic company as Barchester. We had a fabulous time celebrating our 30th anniversary with all of our residents, their friends and families and our brilliant staff, it was such a lovely day. It was great to have so many people from the local community come and join us to help us celebrate 30 years of Barchester.”

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, commented: “I am incredibly proud of everything we have all achieved as a company growing from just one home in 1992 to 250 high quality homes and hospitals delivering personalised care to each of our residents today, it really is phenomenal. I want to thank all our amazing teams and our wonderful residents, I hope everyone had a brilliant time celebrating this important milestone for Barchester and for us all.”

Undefined: readMore

1. Party time at Westergate House care home Decorated for the party Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2. Party time at Westergate House care home Marking the occasion Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3. Party time at Westergate House care home Can I have this dance? Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4. Party time at Westergate House care home A guitar serenade Photo: contributed Photo Sales