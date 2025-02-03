Food hygiene ratings given to seven Horsham establishments
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Chez Polie Ltd at 1 Rochford Lodge, The Boulevard, Horsham; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Engine House Cafe at Leonardslee Gardens, Brighton Road Lower Beeding, Horsham; rated on January 21
• Rated 5: The Coffee Cycle at The Coffee Cycle Inside, South Downs Bikes, 28 West Street Storrington, Pulborough; rated on January 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf at Wheatsheaf Inn, Wheatsheaf Inn, Handcross Road Plummers Plain, Horsham; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: The Rock at 38 East Street, Horsham; rated on January 21
• Rated 4: The Queens Head at The Hollow, West Chiltington, Pulborough; rated on October 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Mandarin House at 33 Spencers Road, Horsham; rated on January 22