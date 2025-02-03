Food hygiene ratings given to seven Horsham establishments

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 13:42 BST
The latest food hygiene ratingsplaceholder image
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Chez Polie Ltd at 1 Rochford Lodge, The Boulevard, Horsham; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Engine House Cafe at Leonardslee Gardens, Brighton Road Lower Beeding, Horsham; rated on January 21

• Rated 5: The Coffee Cycle at The Coffee Cycle Inside, South Downs Bikes, 28 West Street Storrington, Pulborough; rated on January 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf at Wheatsheaf Inn, Wheatsheaf Inn, Handcross Road Plummers Plain, Horsham; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: The Rock at 38 East Street, Horsham; rated on January 21

• Rated 4: The Queens Head at The Hollow, West Chiltington, Pulborough; rated on October 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Mandarin House at 33 Spencers Road, Horsham; rated on January 22

