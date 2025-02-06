Food hygiene ratings handed to three Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Piries Bar and Restaurant at Piries Bar, Piries Place, Horsham; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Chequer Inn at Chequer Inn, 41 High Street, Steyning; rated on January 23
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Beeches Buffet at 1 East Mews, East Street, Horsham; rated on January 6