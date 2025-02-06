Food hygiene ratings handed to three Horsham establishments

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 6th Feb 2025, 14:12 BST
New Horsham food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Piries Bar and Restaurant at Piries Bar, Piries Place, Horsham; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Chequer Inn at Chequer Inn, 41 High Street, Steyning; rated on January 23

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Beeches Buffet at 1 East Mews, East Street, Horsham; rated on January 6

