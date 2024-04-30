Footpaths in Chichester Harbour were damaged during Storm Kathleen, Conservancy says

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of the area’s 56.5 miles of footpaths are more exposed than others, and extreme weather and high tide – especially in the wake of Storm Kathleen earlier this month – has eroded some of the paths. In a bid to keep visitors safe this year, the Chichester Harbour Conservancy has issued an update on the status of some of the area’s most popular footpaths.

Footpath 3059, just south of Fishbourne, was closed in 2022 after the nearby sea wall was damaged during Storm Eunice. However, an alternative and similarly popular footpath, number 555, is still accessible thanks to a boardwalk installed by Chichester Harbour Conservancy.

In Bosham, footpath 230 at Colner Creek has been closed for several months, also due to damage to the sea wall, damage exacerbated by continuing extreme weather earlier this month. The Conservancy says conversations are continuing with the landowner, but it is unclear how soon the matter will be resolved and the footpath is likely to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

A stretch of Footpath 224 north of Cobnor in Chidham and Hambrook is set to close after suffering from two landslips during Storm Kathleen. Discussions are taking place with the Highways Authority to resolve the situation.

The circular route around Thorney Island is one of the most popular in the Harbour area, providing spectacular views of the Harbour entrance, but Footpath 202 has been closed for several months following an issue near the western gate. Discussions have been ongoing between Southern Water, the Environment Agency, the land owner and Chichester harbour Conservancy since the failure of sluice gate on the island, which led to flooding, but it is hoped that the issue will be resolved in the near future.

The seawall under footpath 202, in Nutbourne, was damaged and closed a few months ago. The damage was worsened by Storm Kathleen, and so the route remains blocked.

Footpaths 108, 56 and 2 make up the coastal route at Langstone, between Wade Lane and Langstone Mill Pond. The sea defences along this route collapsed a few years ago, but the path is still open. The Harbour Conservancy, alongside several other partners, has also agreed to pursue a footpath in this location as a way of safeguarding it from future sea level rise and building the foundations for saltmarsh habitat creation.

On Hayling Island, footpaths 108, 510 and 1, near Mengham Rythe Sailing Club may be subject to a temporary closure notice after Mengham Rythe Sailing Club and its car park due to Storm Kathleen.