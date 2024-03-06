Robin Lloyd had fought cancer for a year before he passed away peacefully at home with his family around him.

He moved to Bexhill when he was 13, as his father was promoted to Chief Inspector of police in the town.

Paying tribute on behalf of his family, his daughter Suzanne Tripp said: “He will be remembered as a gentleman, a joker, and a generous, dependable friend, but above all as a much-loved husband, dad and grandad. He will be missed more than words could possibly express. I live in the USA and managed to fly back in time to see him before he passed, and was very grateful that he recognised me.

“He was born on April 28, 1944 to Eric and Evelyn Lloyd in Haywards Heath. He moved to Bexhill at the age of 13 as his Dad was promoted to Chief Inspector of Police in the town. He went to Bexhill County Grammar School, and while he was a good student, he preferred sport which continued throughout his life, he really was a good all round sportsman.

“He played for the Old Bexhillians and played cricket for Little Common and was President of Bexhill Squash Club.”

She said her late father was chairman of Bexhill Football Club in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

She added: “He gave a large part of his life to the club in those days, fundraising for new floodlights, and influencing team selection, including the signing of Barry Bridges, which bought headline news and success to the club.

“He was a life-long Wolverhampton Wanderers fan and visited the Molineux Stadium for the 70th birthday. He became captain of Highwoods Golf Club in 1990, a board member from 1991 to 1994 and again from 2006 to 2013. He was club chairman from 2008 to 2013.

“He became president of Highwoods in 2018 and was the driving force behind the Centenary Committee for the last nine years, sadly he will not be able to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

“Robin was an entrepreneur and built a successful business in Little Common and Eastbourne, dealing as a pensions and mortgage broker and financial advisor. Robin Lloyd Associates had a significant presence in Little Common for many years and in Gildredge Chambers in Eastbourne for more than 40 years. He had many long-term clients that would refuse to take their business anywhere else.

“Robin was a businessman and a sportsman, but essentially, he was a family man, who adored his wife and family. He loved travelling, and dragged Christina around the world, visiting Australia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Canada, Norway and many holidays visiting his daughter in the USA.”

Robin is survived by his wife Christina, children Suzanne, Beverley, Luisa, and Nick, and grandchildren, Cameron, Amelia, Sienna and Harrison.

1 . Robin Lloyd.jpeg Robin Lloyd Photo: Contributed

2 . IMG_5914.jpg Robin Lloyd with the Old Bexhillians Photo: Contributed

3 . IMG_5911.jpg Robin Lloyd was chairman of Bexhill Football Club in the late 1970s and early 1980s Photo: Contributed

4 . Robin Lloyd, Highwoods Golf Club Robin Lloyd, Highwoods Golf Club. Picture taken in 2014 Photo: Contributed