Former Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP could be in the running for a knighthood
Mr Gibb, who worked as an MP for over 25 years before announcing his retirement ahead of the 2024 election, is pegged for a knighthood alongside a sweep of long-serving political veterans.
Among them is London Mayor Sadiq Khan, former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, as well as Conservative parliamentarians Ranil Jayawardena and Marcus Jones, who both lost their seats in the July election.
Emily Thornberry, the foreign affairs committee chair in the Commons, and a longstanding Labour MP dropped from the front benches by Keir Starmer when he entered government, is also rumoured to be in the running for a damehood, alongside former health secretary Patricia Hewitt.
The Financial Times reports that ‘one person familiar with the process’ made clear that, though a draft document of New Years Honours exists, it is yet to receive a ‘final sign off’ from either King Charles II or Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The report also claims that Mr Gibb is set to be recognised for services to education. The 64-year-old Conservative had previously served as Schools Minister for over a decade, across more than three appointments. a Spokesperson for the cabinet office told the FT “We do not comment on speculation on honours.”
Individuals on the New Years Honours List will not necessarily know, since anyone can nominate any other person for a title.