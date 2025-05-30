Former Bognor Regis teacher's charity trust celebrates 20th anniversary as it closes in on million pound fundraising milestone

Pauline Webber in Malawi

The twentieth anniversary of the Nick Webber Trust – celebrated on May 30 – is a bittersweet milestone for founder Pauline.

On the one hand, it marks 20 years of life-changing work in Malawi, almost a million pounds worth of fundraising, and hundreds of children lifted from debilitating poverty.

On the other, it represents twenty years since the death of her son Nick, twenty birthdays without him, countless hours of work dedicated to his memory. Then 28, University of Cambridge graduate Nick was working as a volunteer lawyer in Malawi when a road traffic accident cut his life tragically short. Devastated by the loss, Pauline and a handful of Nick’s closest friends started the Nick Webber Trust, to make up for some of the good they knew he might otherwise do.

"It’s bittersweet because, over the years, we’ve seen the transformations taking place in Malawians lives because of what’s happened, and I often think, well, it’s a bit strange that peoples lives are better because Nick’s dead,” Pauline said.

“But he is dead and we, those of us who knew him, feel he would have made such a big difference in the world. So we wanted to make up a little bit of that difference in his name.”

With two decades of history, it’s hard to narrow the Nick Webber Trust’s countless project down to any single objective, but it’s perhaps most accurate to say they help promote opportunity in Malawi. They’ve helped build brick and mortar classrooms for Malawian students, funded boarding school places to lift children off the streets and into education, built safehouses for women and girls fleeing domestic violence, and sponsored five students through four year law degrees.

Every pound raised by the charity goes directly to its projects in Malawi, and all of those projects have been proposed by locals themselves; two principles which, Pauline says, have been key to the charity’s continuing success.

Almost as important than that, though, has been a real passion, amongst all the members of the Trust, for its vital work and the legacy of its namesake. “The glue that’s held us all together, I think everybody involved would say that’s the memory of Nick. He was an exceptionally impressive young man, I know I’m his mum, but other people say it too so it’s alright,” Pauline jokes.

"But it’s also the impact we have. We’ve raised just under a million pounds, which doesn’t sound like very much, but the impact we’ve had is unbelievable – it doesn’t take a lot to make a big difference, and that keeps us going.

"We get to see the impact of what we do. Some of the street kids we’ve sponsored have gone on to university, and we’ve carried on supporting them, and those young men now go back home to talk to the kids there and encourage them; it’s this wonderful virtuous circle.”

To find out more about the Nick Webber Trust, and how you can help, visit nickwebbertrust.org, or head along to Pauline’s open garden fundraiser on June 14, at 1 Apple Tree Walk Climping, BN175QN.