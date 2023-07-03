The former pub, which has been empty since earlier this year, has been comprehensively spruced up, with the installation of new seating and planting – as well as information boards signposting the best that Bognor Regis has to offer.

It’s all part of an initiative by Arun District Council to enliven the space while plans are developed for the long term use of the site.

The site reverted to council ownership as part of a land-swap deal with Brewers Fayre parent company Whitbread PLC which paved the way for a multi-million pound Levelling Up project to take place at The Alexandra Theatre, and gave Whitbread leave to plan for a 114-room Premier Inn Hotel on the seafront.

The installations are a temporary measure while the council codifies plans for the future of the site. Photo: Bognor Regis BID.

Arun District Council leader Matt Stanley said the new installations are temporary measures to make sure the space is as inviting as possible while more permanent plans take shape: “The need to enhance the site for the important summer season arose at short notice, and we are pleased to have worked in partnership with Bognor Regis BID to both improve its appearance and create a fun and welcoming space for people to enjoy in a tight timeframe. Plans for the longer-term uses of the site continue to be explored, and plans for the rejuvenation of the Alexandra Theatre are progressing according to schedule.”

Heather Allen, Co-ordinator of the Bognor Regis BID added that the installations will help improve the character of the seafront site: “The prime seafront location of the Brewers Fayre, alongside a main entrance point to the town centre means the site is really influential in the way visitors perceive Bognor Regis. It also affects residents’ sense of pride in the place that they live. As soon as the changed circumstances at the site became known, the BID reached out to Arun District Council to offer our logistical support to help them deliver visual improvements over the pivotal summer season that will benefit not only businesses, but the wider community and town.”

