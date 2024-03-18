Former Brighton and Hove Albion and Spurs player to visit Sussex children's charity

Albion in the Community have supported Chailey Heritage Foundation over the years and this specially designed accessible gym will make even more sessions available to the wider disability community from right across Sussex.

The gym at Chailey Heritage Foundation - in Mid Sussex - is an Inclusive Fitness accredited facility (IFI). It is hugely popular with young people supported by the charity and also with members of the local community who have a disability.

It is specially designed for people who have difficulty accessing a traditional facility due to mobility, injury, learning or physical disability.

An exciting extension to the gym is now complete. Improvements include some incredible new equipment such as a fitness sensory wall, a new bike that you can play games on while you work out, an easy stand glider, rehabilitation steps, a punchbag and a ski erg machine.

Dan Burnett, Fitness Centre Manager at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: "We are very proud of what we have created, it will make such a difference to the lives of the young people at Chailey Heritage and customers from the community with a physical disability. It can be hard for some people to actually walk into a gym for the first time. Ours is designed especially to break down those barriers."

Guy - who made 187 appearances for Brighton and Hove Albion between 2002 and 2008 - works as a Liaison Officer for Albion in the Community, which is now called Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation. He will be joined at Thursday's opening by Phil Broom, Disability Football Lead for the Foundation.

Gareth Germer, Chief Executive at Chailey Heritage said: "We believe that everyone should be able to benefit from exercise regardless of their disability. We work hard to get to know all our customers regardless of their disability and we tailor each session to an individual's needs.

"Our experienced staff offer personalised fitness activities to help people on every step of their activities at our accessible gym."

To find out more about Chailey Heritage Foundation’s fully accessible gym, please email [email protected] or visit Fitness Activities (chf.org.uk)

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

Have you read? Take a look inside stunning apartment in period building in Sussex town named as one of the UK’s top retirement spots

Have you read? Farewell to charismatic Sussex fashion designer who created clothes for David Bowie

1 . Chailey Heritage Foundation gym Chailey Heritage Foundation gym Photo: supplied

2 . Chailey Heritage Foundation gym Chailey Heritage Foundation gym Photo: supplied

3 . Chailey Heritage Foundation gym Chailey Heritage Foundation gym Photo: supplied