Former Brighton, Blackburn and Scotland defender opens new all-weather pitch at Horsham school
The former Brighton, Blackburn and Scotland defender was at Forest School in Comptons Lane, along with Brighton and Hove Football Club senior executive Ben Stephenson, for the opening ceremony.
Also there was Horsham MP John Milne with several West Sussex County Council directors who were involved with the strategic planning and signing off of the six-year project.
Other guests included local headteachers, Governors and representatives from planners AtkinsRéalis and Velocity Sports who were responsible for the groundworks and installation.
Forest School headteacher Ian Straw said he was proud to welcome all of the guests alongside school students and staff.
He said he was also delighted that Gordon Greer was able to attend. The football champ gave an inspirational speech to more than 200 excited students during a special morning assembly.
