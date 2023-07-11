Over the course of two trials – one in February 2022, and the other in April 2023 – Piers Le Cheminant, now 77, was convicted of ten counts of indecent assault against nine different boys.

The assaults took place against students during Le Cheminant's time at two schools, one in Chichester, West Sussex and another in Wiltshire a number of decades ago. At both schools, Le Cheminant was asked to leave after complaints were made about him.

Winchester Crown Court heard how Le Cheminant, of Spitchwick Manor in Newton Abbot, Devon, would call boys to the front of the class, put his hands down their trousers and touch them inappropriately in front of other students, often several times a week. He also watched students shower in the basement facilities, often touching them on the buttocks before or afterwards.

Photo: Sussex Police.

The court also heard how, at the Wilshire school where Le Cheminant moved after his conduct in Sussex was reported, the school teacher entered pupil’s dorm rooms and touched several boys under their pyjama bottoms – including one as young as 9-years-old.

He was sentenced to nine years imprisonment on each of the ten counts of indecent assault, to be served concurrently. He will spend six years in prison, and, if he reoffends during the remaining three years, will be recalled to prison. He was also given a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order, any breach of which will result in five years imprisonment, and was made to sign the sexual offenders register.

Although he had to consider the teacher’s age and ailing health during the sentencing, Judge Mousley K.C. said Le Cheminant had not shown any remorse for the crimes: "Each of these boys was particularly vulnerable and (Le Cheminant) took advantage of that,” he told the court. "The harm was severe in some cases and you took advantage of the trust that was placed in you.

“You have left them with horrific memories of their time at school.”