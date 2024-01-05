BREAKING

Former Eastbourne Borough Council garages sold for £1.1 million at auction

89 Eastbourne Borough Council garages have been snapped up for more than £1.1 million at auction.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:15 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One of the lots, located of Wadhurst Close, fetched £231,000 at the auction.

Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer, Richard Payne, said: “This was the largest number of garages that we can recall being offered in one of our auctions, with 89 garages acquired for just over £1 million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The auction company listed 149 lots across Southern England and Wales.

Most Popular
89 Eastbourne Borough Council garages have been snapped up for more than £1.1 million at auction. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council89 Eastbourne Borough Council garages have been snapped up for more than £1.1 million at auction. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council
89 Eastbourne Borough Council garages have been snapped up for more than £1.1 million at auction. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

The council revealed that around a third of its annual budget will be spent on temporary accommodation, which it said is “unsustainable”.

22 lock-up garages in a compound at Hawkhurst Close went for £230,000.

Six lock-up garages at the rear of Durham Court, Rockhurst Drive, went for £85,000, which was £10,000 above the lower end of the guide price.

12 lock-up garages in two adjoining blocks in Maxfield Close were acquired for £160,000.

16 lock-up garages in a compound just off Ashington Road fetched £165,000.

Related topics:Eastbourne Borough CouncilWales