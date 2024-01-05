Former Eastbourne Borough Council garages sold for £1.1 million at auction
One of the lots, located of Wadhurst Close, fetched £231,000 at the auction.
Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer, Richard Payne, said: “This was the largest number of garages that we can recall being offered in one of our auctions, with 89 garages acquired for just over £1 million.
The auction company listed 149 lots across Southern England and Wales.
The council revealed that around a third of its annual budget will be spent on temporary accommodation, which it said is “unsustainable”.
22 lock-up garages in a compound at Hawkhurst Close went for £230,000.
Six lock-up garages at the rear of Durham Court, Rockhurst Drive, went for £85,000, which was £10,000 above the lower end of the guide price.
12 lock-up garages in two adjoining blocks in Maxfield Close were acquired for £160,000.
16 lock-up garages in a compound just off Ashington Road fetched £165,000.