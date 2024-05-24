Former Eastbourne lifeboat part of gold winning display at Chelsea Flower Show

The former D Class lifeboat ‘Lawrence and Percy Hobbs’ was part of Sheringham, in Norfolk’s, display for the show.

The lifeboat was part of the relief fleet in the RNLI going to stations that needed a boat for cover whilst their boat was away for maintenance but now has found a new role as part of the garden display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Whilst on station with Eastbourne, the ‘Lawrence and Percy Hobbs’ launched 774 times, aiding 308 people and credited with saving 11 lives.

The gold medal winning display also features the yellow ‘With Courage’ rose bred for the 200th anniversary of the RNLI by Peter Beales Roses nursery manager Ian Limmer, whose grandfather served with Sheringham Lifeboat station.

The display secured Ian Limmer and the Peter Beales Roses team their 29th Gold Award.

