NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Former Eastbourne Mayor raises over £21,500 for charities

The former Mayor of Eastbourne has presented two local charities with £10,788 each, amassed from a year of fundraising events during his last term in office.
By Sam Pole
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:24 BST

Councillor Pat Rodohan, who recently handed over to new Mayor Candy Vaughan, donated the money to Eastbourne Mencap, which supports local adults with learning disabilities, and Eastbourne Foodbank, a charity that provides emergency food for people in crisis.

Councillor Rodohan said: “These are two fantastic charities and I am delighted to give them both a financial boost to continue their important work helping local people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you to all those who supported my fundraising events, it was a pleasure to see so many of you there.”

Most Popular
Former Mayor, Councillor Rodohan, (fourth from left) and the Mayor, Councillor Candy Vaughan (third from left) with representatives of Eastbourne Mencap and Eastbourne Foodbank. Picture contributedFormer Mayor, Councillor Rodohan, (fourth from left) and the Mayor, Councillor Candy Vaughan (third from left) with representatives of Eastbourne Mencap and Eastbourne Foodbank. Picture contributed
Former Mayor, Councillor Rodohan, (fourth from left) and the Mayor, Councillor Candy Vaughan (third from left) with representatives of Eastbourne Mencap and Eastbourne Foodbank. Picture contributed

The fundraising events included the Mayor’s Charity Ball, quiz nights, art exhibitions and a cinema night.

Howard Wardle, CEO at Eastbourne Foodbank, said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Cllr Rodohan for selecting us as his charity of the year, in what turned out to be our busiest year to date.

"This money raised by the Mayor's Charity Committee is much-needed and much-appreciated. One of our two foodbank vans urgently needs replacing and the money raised will help towards the cost of a new vehicle. The vans are crucial to our operation. Without them, we would not be able to transport the donated food out to seven foodbank satellites."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Natalie Harding, CEO of Eastbourne Mencap, added: “We would like to thank the former Mayor and all the Fundraising Committee for supporting us, in what has been a very busy and enjoyable year.

“We have had the pleasure of working with Eastbourne Foodbank and meeting lots of new people who attended the events.

“Some of the money we raised has already been used in our new social events company for adults with a learning disability called ‘Inspire Events’, for which our launch party was a great success, and our next event already looks to be a sell-out.

“Eastbourne & District Mencap would like to wish the new Mayor, Candy Vaughan, the very best of luck and hope that everyone in Eastbourne will get behind her this year and support her chosen charities.”

Related topics:MayorPat Rodohan