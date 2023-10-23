Former Eastbourne MP pays tribute to 'much loved matriarch' of Eastbourne restaurant

Former Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd had paid tribute to a ‘much loved matriarch’ of an Eastbourne restaurant who passed away.

Stella Augoustri, matriarch of the Athens Greek Restaurant, passed away and former MP Stephen Lloyd has lead the tributes.

Mr Lloyd said: “(Stella was) A tremendous lady who was the much loved matriarch of the super folk who own the Athens Greek Restaurant in Terminus Rd. Cherine and I have been regular customers for nigh on twenty years and got to know Stella, her daughter Helen (and son Steven who was a stalwart in the kitchen with Stella for six months of the year), Helen’s husband Steve and all the Florides. A really lovely family.

“Stella, or Momma as I used to call her, was. cooking up brilliant food right to the end. Only two weeks before she died as I was passing the restaurant I popped in to say hello, which I often did, and there she was as per. Sleeves rolled up in her black dress working away, full of energy and smiles preparing yet another meal for a lucky customer.

“Stella lived for her family, her work and the Church and all with a love and a commitment that was still going strong in her early eighties. An inspiration, bless her…..

“Then a few days ago, out of the blue, Helen called me to say that she had passed away. I was shocked. So very quick. Dear o dear o dear

“It was a privilege for Cherine and I to attend the funeral at the Greek Orthodox Church, and afterward the Wake at the restaurant. Both were absolutely packed. Family, friends, long-standing customers, all had come to pay their respects. Stella was much loved across a wide breadth of Eastbourne, and beyond.

“She and her husband, Takis, who I’m told was also a really good guy, first opened Athens in 1964 and it has become a feature for local residents and visitors ever since. Deservedly so!

Stell and her husband, Takis, first opened Athens Greek Restaurant in Terminus Road in 1964

“Stella Augoustri - you left wonderfully positive footprints on the sands of life’s beach, and in Eastbourne. It was an honour for me to have got to know you.