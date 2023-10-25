BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Former Eastbourne schoolmaster walks 100 miles for charity seven months after heart operation

A veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation.
By Sam Pole
Published 25th Oct 2023, 18:05 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 18:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John Wilton, 81, who lives in East Dean, was told by his consultant at St Thomas' Hospital in London he was lucky to be alive following the serious operation for his heart.

The former teacher at St Andrew's in Meads had to learn to walk again after the operation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has been walking one mile a day and his original target was 50 miles in 50 days - but that soon became 100 miles.

Most Popular
John Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: High WiltonJohn Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: High Wilton
John Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: High Wilton

John completed his last mile on Tuesday along Eastbourne Seafront - and he was delighted to be joined by Rotarians, friends and Eastbourne Mayor Candy Vaughan.

A celebration lunch was then held at The Langham Hotel following John’s success at his fundraising efforts.

John said: "I am very much aware that I came very close to dying, which has made me more determined than ever to help others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As a former Rotary District Governor, I have been involved in countless charity events over many years but this one has been very special.

John Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: Hugh WiltonJohn Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: Hugh Wilton
John Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: Hugh Wilton

"One mile a day might not sound much to many but for someone who had to learn to walk again, it is a major achievement.

"Some good friends have joined me along the way, which has been welcome companionship."

John is raising money for the Rotary International effort to eradicate polio. World Polio Day was Tuesday October 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So far he has raised more than £1,000 plus Gift Aid. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match the donation two to one so the final total should be around £3000, all towards the eradication of polio.

John Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: Hugh WiltonJohn Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: Hugh Wilton
John Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: Hugh Wilton

Di Hammond, Joint President of Eastbourne AM Rotary Club - where John and wife Liz are valued members - said: "We are so proud of what John has achieved. We were all very concerned for him when he was in hospital but he has fought back like a 20-year-old.

"He is one incredible person, and what he has achieved is simply remarkable. Well done John from everyone at Eastbourne AM."

Related topics:East DeanSt Thomas' HospitalLondon