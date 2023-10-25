Former Eastbourne schoolmaster walks 100 miles for charity seven months after heart operation

A veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Wilton, 81, who lives in East Dean, was told by his consultant at St Thomas' Hospital in London he was lucky to be alive following the serious operation for his heart.

The former teacher at St Andrew's in Meads had to learn to walk again after the operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been walking one mile a day and his original target was 50 miles in 50 days - but that soon became 100 miles.

John Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: High Wilton

John completed his last mile on Tuesday along Eastbourne Seafront - and he was delighted to be joined by Rotarians, friends and Eastbourne Mayor Candy Vaughan.

A celebration lunch was then held at The Langham Hotel following John’s success at his fundraising efforts.

John said: "I am very much aware that I came very close to dying, which has made me more determined than ever to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a former Rotary District Governor, I have been involved in countless charity events over many years but this one has been very special.

John Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: Hugh Wilton

"One mile a day might not sound much to many but for someone who had to learn to walk again, it is a major achievement.

"Some good friends have joined me along the way, which has been welcome companionship."

John is raising money for the Rotary International effort to eradicate polio. World Polio Day was Tuesday October 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far he has raised more than £1,000 plus Gift Aid. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match the donation two to one so the final total should be around £3000, all towards the eradication of polio.

John Wilton, a veteran Eastbourne schoolmaster and Rotarian has walked 100 miles for charity - seven months after a serious heart operation. Picture: Hugh Wilton

Di Hammond, Joint President of Eastbourne AM Rotary Club - where John and wife Liz are valued members - said: "We are so proud of what John has achieved. We were all very concerned for him when he was in hospital but he has fought back like a 20-year-old.