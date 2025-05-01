Former Hastings travel agents branch office available to let
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The site in Queens Road was where Hays Travel was based until it moved earlier this year.
The retail unit, which is 1,311 sq ft in size, has become available to let via commercial property agents, Dyer & Hobbis for £35,000 a year.
On its website, Dyer & Hobbis said: “This town centre retail unit will be available with rear access and offers ground floor accommodation for a number of retail or office uses.
“The property is located in the heart of Hastings town centre along the pedestrianised part of Queens Road. The unit is a short distance from the Priory Meadow shopping centre with nearby occupiers including Halifax and Barclays banks, Costa Coffee and the Odeon Cinema.
“The property is available by way of a new lease by negotiation at a rent of £35,000pa.”
Hays Travel relocated its Hastings branch in February this year.
It is now based inside Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.
The branch moved into the former Ernest Jones store and work was undertaken in January to install six desks for agents to meet with customers, a waiting area, plus a foreign exchange bureau.
The branch is open 9.15am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm Saturday, and from 11am to 4pm on Sunday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.