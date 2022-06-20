Former Horsham youth centre goes on sale

The purpose-built youth centre – in Godwin Way – closed some years ago amid the county council’s cuts to youth services.

The building was later reopened as a children and family centre as part of the council’s ‘early help’ service.

But it closed again last year and is now on sale with an asking price of £725,000.

The former Roffey Youth Centre in Horsham has been put up for sale

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The Roffey Centre in Godwin Way, Horsham, has not been used as a youth centre since 2008, when it re-opened as a Children and Family Centre as part of our Early Help service.

“The building was closed in 2021 following our county-wide review of our Early Help services to focus on more effectively supporting vulnerable children and families in their own homes and in the community.

“The building has been put on the market and all funds received from its sale will be re-invested in council services.”

A number of local councillors expressed concerns when the youth centre – purpose-built and complete with music studio – first closed.

It was open several evenings a week and also played host to many projects for young people in the Horsham area.

In its heyday, the building included a pool pable, table football, ‘comfy room’, social area and kitchen.

Now, as well as selling the building, the county council is currently deciding what to do with other centres across West Sussex.

The spokesperson added: “We are considering future options for 11 buildings and spaces previously used as Find It Out Centres and Youth Centres prior to the Early Help service redesign last year.

"Some are currently being used by schools and others have been repurposed for use by the county council’s own Children and Young People’s services. “There are no proposals to sell any of these centres at this current time.