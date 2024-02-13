Former leader of Arun Council keen to ensure 'positive outcome' for local jobs threatened as The Body Shop goes into administration
Writing on Facebook, Cllr Shaun Gunner (Con), made clear that he is putting pressure on the owners of The Body Shop to keep the council updated on the potential impact of the restructuring on jobs in Arun District.
"I am very sad to hear that The Body Shop, a local institution and employer that has been a proud part of our local identity for decades, is now in administration,” he said.
The business was founded in Brighton in 1976, by Littlehampton local and human rights activist Anita Roddick. With an international presence and some 200 stores across the UK, the decades-old brand still maintains a global HQ in Littlehampton to this day, and Cllr Gunner insists the business has an important role to play in the local economy.
Cllr Gunner, who leads the District Council’s Conservative Party, added that he will write to the owners of The Body Shop – a company called Aurelius – as well as the acting administrators – called FRP Advisory – to ask if the council can do anything to ensure a positive outcome for the community and local jobs.
"I have spoken to the Economy Team at Arun today and they are also liaising with the team at The Body Shop to see what can be done to support their future in the area,” he added.“This must be a very difficult and uncertain time for employees. Although it is not mine or the Council's decision, I will do all I can to support The Body Shop remaining in the local community as a local employer.”
Announcing the decision to go into administration, a spokesperson for The Body Shop said: “Taking this approach provides the stability, flexibility and security to find the best means of securing the future of The Body Shop and revitalizing this iconic British brand. The Joint Administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course.”