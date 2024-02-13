Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Writing on Facebook, Cllr Shaun Gunner (Con), made clear that he is putting pressure on the owners of The Body Shop to keep the council updated on the potential impact of the restructuring on jobs in Arun District.

"I am very sad to hear that The Body Shop, a local institution and employer that has been a proud part of our local identity for decades, is now in administration,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business was founded in Brighton in 1976, by Littlehampton local and human rights activist Anita Roddick. With an international presence and some 200 stores across the UK, the decades-old brand still maintains a global HQ in Littlehampton to this day, and Cllr Gunner insists the business has an important role to play in the local economy.

The Body Shop has 200 stores across the UK. Photo: Connor Gormley.

Cllr Gunner, who leads the District Council’s Conservative Party, added that he will write to the owners of The Body Shop – a company called Aurelius – as well as the acting administrators – called FRP Advisory – to ask if the council can do anything to ensure a positive outcome for the community and local jobs.

"I have spoken to the Economy Team at Arun today and they are also liaising with the team at The Body Shop to see what can be done to support their future in the area,” he added.“This must be a very difficult and uncertain time for employees. Although it is not mine or the Council's decision, I will do all I can to support The Body Shop remaining in the local community as a local employer.”