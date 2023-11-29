A former mountain rescuer who loves adventure has inspired two friends to trek 75k in blistering heat to raise money for Worthing charity Care for Veterans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Watkins is the longest-standing resident at the hospital home, having lived there since 2005, and his sister Julie said the charity had been their saviour.

Andy sustained a traumatic brain injury at the age of 41 when he was hit by a car while cycling but over the 18 years he has lived at the home in Boundary Road, he has been able to improve and maintain his abilities, create friendships and go on exciting trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brother-in-law Ian Pottle has been a strong supporter of Care for Veterans and Andy was the main motivation behind his plans for a fundraising trek from Feynan to Petra with his good friend Phil Taylor.

Former mountain rescuer Andy Watkins with brother-in-law Ian Pottle

Ian said: "The current age range of residents is from 20 to 100 and the charity receives no regular government funding and each year need to raise over £1.5million to continue their award-winning care.

"My special brother-in-law Andy Watkins is looked after in this incredible place and before his accident, he has trekked and climbed all over the world, so a very appropriate challenge."

The journey began months before they set foot in Jordan, as Ian, 62, embarked on a rigorous training regimen, having never previously been a regular at the gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil, from Hereford, was already a seasoned long-distance walker, so his training focused on strength and endurance to prepare for the rugged terrain.

Ian Pottle on the 75k trek to raise money for Worthing charity Care for Veterans

Ian, who lives in South Wales, where Andy was once part of the St Athan Mountain Rescue Team, said their personal connection to the cause gave them a profound sense of purpose as they prepared for their trek.

The five-day trek was a tough challenge in serious heat with many climbs but it was also a fantastic experience for Phil and Ian, and they raised more than £3,700 for Care for Veterans.

The trek also ignited a new passion for adventure and Ian’s next goal is to take Andy back to the Scottish mountains, a place filled with memories for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy joined the RAF in 1976 and completed training at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire before being posted to RAF St Athan and later to Lossiemouth in Scotland. As part of the engineering team, Andy played a key role in preparing Vulcan bombers for the Falklands War in the early 1980s. Then everything changed.

Andy Watkins was part of the St Athan Mountain Rescue Team in South Wales and served as an engineer in the RAF but his life changed when he was hit by a car while cycling and he sustained a traumatic brain injury at the age of 41

Julie said: "On the actual night of the accident, he got himself into the ambulance, walked into casualty and was in a cubicle when he suddenly passed out and became unresponsive. So, he obviously had a brain injury, and they didn’t have time to relieve the pressure on his brain.”

For the first six months following the accident, Andy was not cognitively aware. It was later realised that his speech had been greatly affected and his mobility impaired. After a period of rehabilitation in Bristol, and despite being only in his early 40s, Andy found himself in a nursing home for the elderly without access to appropriate therapeutic care.

When Andy’s family found Care for Veterans in 2005, it was the facilities, modern style of the home and shared military background among residents which told them they had made the right choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More recently, Andy has been on a weight-loss mission to improve his overall health. Since February, and with help from care staff, Andy has been able to lose a further 5kg and achieve a healthy BMI.

He is currently undergoing assessments with the charity’s speech and language therapist to see what help can be given to ensure he continues to have a safe swallow and manage his food appropriately. Physiotherapists are also reviewing how best to support his lower limb strength and mobility.

Julie said: "Care for Veterans were our saviour. Andy could never have been anywhere better than here because it’s been so supportive and responsive to his needs. I love that when you bring him back here after he has been away for a week, he says 'I’m home' – and it is his home.”

The charity has been awarded a grant of £20,000 by the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund for disabled RAF veterans like Andy. The grant was given in October to specifically support the mixed rehabilitation services for RAF veterans and their dependents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Schroder, chief executive of Care for Veterans, said: "We owe the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund a massive thanks for their kindness and generosity towards the RAF veterans in our care. Without their support, individuals like Andy would struggle to access the help they need to maintain the best possible quality of life.”