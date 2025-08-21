Former 'mucky mansion' home of reality star Katie Price back in spotlight

The former ‘mucky mansion’ home of reality TV star Katie Price has again come under the spotlight after reports that a furniture tycoon has bought the property.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nine-bedroom mansion – Platts Green House in Worthing Road, Dial Post – was sold by Horsham estate agents Henry Adams last December for £1,150,000.

Former glamour model and mother-of-five Katie bought the mansion 11 years ago but it fell into disrepair amid Katie’s money problems. She was evicted from the property last year after twice being declared bankrupt and reportedly said the house was ‘cursed.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Katie’s daughter Princess is also reported to have said recently that the mansion was 'scary' and full of 'bad experiences.'

Renovation works at Katie Price's 'mucky mansion' began earlier this year after the property was sold. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Katie’s attempts to renovate the property, which was once owned by former Horsham MP Francis Maude, were televised on Channel 4’s show Katie Price: Mucky Mansion in 2022.

But following its sale, renovation works at the property began in March this year when scaffolding was erected and contractors’ equipment, and a luxury vehicle, were seen parked around the grounds.

Katie is thought to have paid £2million for the house when she first bought it, but it was put up for sale last year for £1,500,000. However, the asking price was cut to £1,350,000 last October before finally selling for £1,150,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property was marketed as having “the opportunity for refurbishment and repair to potentially create an impressive family house with extensive accommodation and combined with renovation of the mature grounds including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the nearby paddock and land.”

Katie is now said to live in a rented property in West Sussex.