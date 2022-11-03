Eva Cook said she did not believe the specialist when he said he could save her eyes but he was as good as his word.

She recalled: "A driver was going the wrong way on a dual carriageway. He was speeding and smashed into my wing mirror, which exploded into my eyes and blinded me.

"It was a terrifying experience. When the specialist examined me, he said 'I promise I can give you reasonable sight'. I'm afraid I couldn't believe him. My face was sprayed with shattered glass I could feel in both eyes. No, not possible! But he was as good as his word."

Eva Cook celebrating her 100th birthday

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accident happened about 45 years ago, when Eva was on her own in the car with her little dog. Later, in hospital, Eva's kind and caring husband Ken held her hand and said: "Don't worry, I will look after you."

Eva said: "These two promises are why I am here today. There followed many months of hospital treatment, travelling from Andover to Northampton Hospital.

"On one visit, my surgeon said 'next week, I'm going to take your stitches out'. I was very excited. In the surgery, I was curious and asked how he was going to do it. 'Like this' he said, showing me the scalpel!

"He was very gentle. He removed 11 stitches from my left eye and 15 from the right with the utmost care and very gradually. So I was free!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eva Cook was a nurse who began training during the Second World War

After many years, Eva was finally able to get her driving licence back and her confidence in being on the road - and she still holds a valid driving licence at the age of 100.

Eva was born in Kent on November 3, 1922. She trained as a nurse during the war years and worked as a night sister. She feels it was in her genes, as her father was a medical orderly in the First World War. Eva said she worked nights all her life, meaning she now has insomnia.

She said: "I remember night bombing raids. From Hillingdon Hospital in Kent, I often saw dogfights with Spitfires and Hurricanes at war with the enemy over the Kent countryside."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eva had a long career as a nurse, both in the NHS and private, which led her to specialise in terminal care. She said: "In later years, I was a bedside presence in numerous cases."

Eva Cook's fashion designs, on display at her birthday tea

Her hobby is knitting and she took a City & Guild course in fashion design. "It was fantastic and I learned so much," said Eva. "It was fascinating, particularly as I could do it with knitwear, too. I even had to design my own certificate."

Eva designed and made numerous clothes, including a stunning white catsuit worn by a bride for her wedding. She still knits, making little jumpers for the premature baby unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad