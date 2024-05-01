Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday (May 8), Wealden District Council’s cabinet is set to consider a report from officers asking for permission to undertake a scoping exercise into creating a nine-mile walking and cycle route — known as a Greenway — between Uckfield and Lewes.

At this very early stage, officers say the route would be expected to run along the former railway line linking the two towns, while also taking in Isfield, Barcombe Mills and Hamsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a report to the committee, a council officer said: “A new Greenway could provide an off-road surfaced route, similar to the Cuckoo Trail and Forest Way, for walking, cycling and wheeling. It could link the two towns whilst providing a new green space corridor.

The proposed Greenway route. Pic: Contributed

“Correctly done, there is a good prospect of increasing outdoor recreational facilities, providing active travel opportunities for people of all ages and abilities and boosting the local economy and enhancing the natural environment.”

The report goes on to say Wealden officers have engaged in conversations about the project with several other organisations, including Lewes District Council, the Department for Transport and the charitable organisation Greenways and Cycleroutes.

If approved by both councils (with Lewes District likely to consider the proposals at a later date), the scoping exercise would be undertaken by Greenways and Cycleroutes on behalf of the two authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scoping exercise would be expected to involve a significant amount of work, including: surveys to identify the most appropriate route; preliminary liaisons with landowners; investigation into planning and environmental matters; and the production of a cost estimate for the entire project.

It would also be expected to assess whether it would be possible to accommodate both the Greenway and a single-track railway to ensure the reopening of the former rail line would remain possible.

The estimated cost for this scoping exercise is “up to £15,000” for each authority, according to the report.

The report goes on to note how the final project could be (at least partly) funded through Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) monies, although cabinet members are not being asked to make a decision at this stage.