Former RNLI member who served Chichester wins inaugural L&S Waste Local Hero Award

L&S Waste Management has announced Frank Dunster, an ex RNLI member who served Chichester, as the winner of their first ever Local Hero Award and the recipient of a £1,000 cash prize.

The award, which was open to people across the PO and SO postcode area, aims to celebrate the outstanding contributions that unsung heroes make in our local community.

A highly decorated ex-RNLI member, Frank has provided a one man rescue service covering Chichester Harbour, Langstone Harbour, in addition to Bracklesham and Hayling Bays since 1984.

He is directly involved with around 200 rescues every year, clocking up some 600 engine hours in the process.

L&S Waste Management managing director, Mick Balch, said: “A number of people came forward with nominations for Frank, and for us he stood out as a deserving winner. “Frank Dunster gives his time freely and has dedicated the best part of his life to helping others.

"We are delighted to announce him as the recipient of our first ever Local Hero award and I hope our donation will make a difference to his Hayling Rescue service for the remainder of this season and beyond.”

The award winner was selected by a team of judges, including Hampshire’s very own local hero, Brian Wood MC.

Brian is a former Colour Sergeant of the Hampshire based Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment and was awarded the Military Cross for gallantry in combat

following his tour of Iraq.

Explaining his choice, L&S Local Heroes campaign ambassador, Brian Wood MC, said: “Frank epitomises the spirit of what a local hero truly means. For over 40 years he has

demonstrated incredible selfless commitment and humility.

"Choosing a winner from the sheer volume of entrants was by no means straightforward, but ultimately, the judges were

looking for individuals who have gone above and beyond in their pursuit to help others. Frank certainly fits that role.”