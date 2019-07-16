Former Seaford town councillor ‘will be sadly missed’

A former Seaford town councillor who tragically lost his battle with a short illness ‘will be sadly missed’.

Terry Goodman was first elected to Seaford Town Council in 2011, and was still serving up until May 2019 when he decided to step down due to ill health.

Terry Goodman. Picture: Seaford Town Council

A spokesman for the town council said: “Seaford Town Council is saddened to report that former town councillor Terry Goodman has recently passed away after a short illness.

“As with all town councillors, councillor Goodman gave up his time without any renumeration and was always a willing volunteer to help with many tasks including delivering the council’s quarterly newsletters to local outlets.

“Terry was always chirpy and often popped in to the office to do odd jobs to help out.

“Our sympathies go out to all of his family and friends, he will be sadly missed.”

