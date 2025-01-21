Former Sussex home of global superstar Adele 'unsellable' after claims it's haunted
The 13-bedroom property in Partridge Green has been up for sale for the past 14 years but agents say that potential buyers have been put off because of Adele’s ghostly claims.
Now the owner – Mr Nicholas Sutton – is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to convert the mansion – Lock House in Partridge Green – into three houses and convert a garage and flat in the grounds into a cottage.
The Grade II listed Edwardian property is set within acres of formal gardens and mature grounds with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and helicopter pad.
Grammy-Award winning star Adele – one of Britain’s richest musicians – lived at the luxury property at the time that her successful second album ‘21’ was produced. But she left after saying that she believed the mansion – a former convent – was haunted.
And, agents for the owner – who bought the mansion in 2003 following its conversion from a convent – say that the supposed ‘haunting’ has since deterred potential new buyers.
In a statement to the council, they say: “The applicant has actively tried to sell the property for about 14 years. Despite the property being consistently marketed by top agents – including Hamptons, Knight Frank, Savills, Strutt and Parker, HJ Burt, and Homes Estate Agency – no offers have been forthcoming.
“Full marketing efforts were made, including brochures, professional photography, advertising in Country Life, national PR campaigns, and exposure on all major property portals.
"The only offer received over the years was in August 2020, but the prospective buyer withdrew after learning about the property's supposed haunted status, which was publicly mentioned by Adele during her tenancy.
“The property has been extensively market-tested for over a decade, yet it has consistently failed to attract buyers. The feedback from valuers and agents supports the conclusion that Lock House, in its current form, is simply too large, costly, and impractical as a single-family residence. It retains an institutional appearance and requires substantial ongoing maintenance and refurbishment, which limits its appeal in the residential market.”
They add: “When rented out this has been unsuccessful on all three occasions. The first tenant Adele stayed for six months and blighted the property saying it is haunted.
"The second tenant did not use it as a single dwelling and tried to operate a hotel and fitness retreat at the property and was evicted.
"The third and final tenant was finally evicted three years after moving in having only paid one quarter’s rent.”
A previous planning application to convert the mansion into five flats was turned down last year. The new proposal reduces the numer of units to three. “A significant 40 per cent reduction,” say the agents. “No suggestion can be made that this represents over-development of a building.”
