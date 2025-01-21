Former Sussex home of global superstar Adele 'unsellable' after claims it's haunted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sussex mansion which once the home of global superstar Adele has become ‘unsellable’ after the singer-songwriter claimed it was haunted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13-bedroom property in Partridge Green has been up for sale for the past 14 years but agents say that potential buyers have been put off because of Adele’s ghostly claims.

Now the owner – Mr Nicholas Sutton – is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to convert the mansion – Lock House in Partridge Green – into three houses and convert a garage and flat in the grounds into a cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grade II listed Edwardian property is set within acres of formal gardens and mature grounds with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and helicopter pad.

Lock House in Partridge Green - former home of global superstar Adele who claimed it was haunted

Grammy-Award winning star Adele – one of Britain’s richest musicians – lived at the luxury property at the time that her successful second album ‘21’ was produced. But she left after saying that she believed the mansion – a former convent – was haunted.

And, agents for the owner – who bought the mansion in 2003 following its conversion from a convent – say that the supposed ‘haunting’ has since deterred potential new buyers.

In a statement to the council, they say: “The applicant has actively tried to sell the property for about 14 years. Despite the property being consistently marketed by top agents – including Hamptons, Knight Frank, Savills, Strutt and Parker, HJ Burt, and Homes Estate Agency – no offers have been forthcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Full marketing efforts were made, including brochures, professional photography, advertising in Country Life, national PR campaigns, and exposure on all major property portals.

Singer-songwriter Adele claimed that Lock House in Partridge Green - where she lived for six months - was haunted

"The only offer received over the years was in August 2020, but the prospective buyer withdrew after learning about the property's supposed haunted status, which was publicly mentioned by Adele during her tenancy.

“The property has been extensively market-tested for over a decade, yet it has consistently failed to attract buyers. The feedback from valuers and agents supports the conclusion that Lock House, in its current form, is simply too large, costly, and impractical as a single-family residence. It retains an institutional appearance and requires substantial ongoing maintenance and refurbishment, which limits its appeal in the residential market.”

They add: “When rented out this has been unsuccessful on all three occasions. The first tenant Adele stayed for six months and blighted the property saying it is haunted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The second tenant did not use it as a single dwelling and tried to operate a hotel and fitness retreat at the property and was evicted.

"The third and final tenant was finally evicted three years after moving in having only paid one quarter’s rent.”

A previous planning application to convert the mansion into five flats was turned down last year. The new proposal reduces the numer of units to three. “A significant 40 per cent reduction,” say the agents. “No suggestion can be made that this represents over-development of a building.”