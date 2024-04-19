Former Sussex Police Officer found not guilty of misconduct in public office
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Rolls, 46, known as Will, had denied the charges and was acquitted on April 19 when the jury returned its verdict at Lewes Crown Court following a five-day trial.
The court heard that that the alleged offences of misconduct while holding public office as a serving police officer were reported to have happened between January 2016 and March 2018 when Mr Rolls allegedly abused his position as senior officer by forming a sexual relationship with a serving female colleague of lower rank while acting as her line manager.
The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department should be conducted. Criminal charges were later authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service last year.
Now the criminal investigation has concluded, the force will progress internal misconduct proceedings.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “It was important that this case was decided by a jury, and we are grateful to those members of the jury who carefully considered all of the evidence presented before the court.
“We acknowledge and respect the decision they came to. We are aware that such cases impact not only the people involved within the investigation but also those reading or following the trials in the media.
“This has been a lengthy investigation and I would like to thank all those who assisted with the case and the subsequent court process for their support and patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.