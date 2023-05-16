Former Today presenter Jim Naughtie heads to Chichester

CBF spokeswoman Georgina Lippiett said: “Jim Naughtie will be discussing his latest book, The Spy Across the Water, with fellow author, Colin Heber-Percy. This is the third instalment in the brilliant Will Flemyng series, woven around three brothers bound together forever through espionage, and described by Ian Rankin as ‘a thoughtful and detailed novel of statecraft and spycraft, recommended for fans of Le Carré.’

“Jim will be familiar to many from his twenty-something years on the Radio 4 Today programme where he interviewed everyone from presidents to Poirot. But he started his career in print media as a political journalist, and his love of the written word shines through everything he does. As the host of Radio 4’s Bookclub, Jim has spoken to scores of authors about their many and varied books and is married to Ellie Updale, a writer for children with an active interest in several children’s charities; so, it was perhaps inevitable Jim would himself become an author. To date he has written books on politics and music and an account of five decades of travel and work in the United States, as well as the Will Flemyng trilogy. The breadth and depth of Jim’s knowledge and areas of interest are vast, and the evening is set to be both informative and entertaining. One Tree Books will be there on the night, and Jim will be happy to sign copies of his book.